Stars from 'General Hospital,' other soaps hosting ALS benefit Daytime Unites in Glendale

"General Hospital" star Nancy Lee Grahn is rallying the troops of daytime TV for an event called Daytime Unites, an ALS benefit in Glendale.

GLENDALE, Calif. -- The daytime television community is rallying together for a good cause. Fans are invited to a special event called Daytime Unites to help bring awareness to the disease ALS.

"Daytime is really good at that, bringing causes to light," said "General Hospital" star Nancy Lee Grahn.

Grahn is the driving force behind Daytime Unites, a group that mixes the loyal daytime television community, fans and actors alike, with worthy causes. This year: ALS research.

"Basically, what I did, I called everybody in my contact list," said Grahn. "We have A-listers from all shows."

Coincidentally, Grahn is involved in a storyline on GH right now involving another character who is dealing with ALS. But her introduction to the disease came during the pandemic, when she was doing a Zoom event with fans. She became friendly with one GH fan, Michelle, who has ALS.

"I was so impressed with her grace and her dignity, resolve and determination and her efforts to find a cure for ALS," said Grahn. "The message is very simple. ALS is not incurable, it's underfunded. That's really the message that we need to get across."

For fans who want to attend the weekend event, Grahn and her fellow actors have plenty of things planned.

"There will be autographs, meet and greets, panel, games, lots of fun," said Grahn.

And after the fun with the daytime stars, there will be a concert from the legendary band, East Bay Soul.

Want to help Unite in the fight against ALS?

Join your favorite daytime stars this Saturday, May 4, at the Glendale Embassy Suites. The fun starts at 2 p.m.

For more information, or to get tickets, go to www.nancyleegrahn.com.