general hospital

Mental health awareness top of mind for 'General Hospital's' Maurice Benard

By
EMBED <>More Videos

'General Hospital' star advocates for mental health

HOLLYWOOD -- Maurice Benard is one of daytime television's biggest stars. For almost 30 years, he's played Sonny Corinthos on "General Hospital." But, these days, he also has another calling...he's doing something to help people with mental illness.

"You can go through anything. And if even in the moment when you think you can't, what my wife would say to me, 'You're stronger than you know, honey," said Benard.

He's been vocal about his own situation for years. Benard has managed his own bipolar disorder with lithium. Early on in his career, he was advised to keep his medical condition to himself. Instead, he went public, in part, to help others.

"Bipolar, anxiety, depression, whatever it is, it's the unbearable pain that comes. That's why you see people who commit suicide or whatever, it is because they don't want to go through another day of it," said Benard.

Benard says you need to keep going because it will pass. When he hears of someone who has commited suicide, most recently Naomi Judd, it hurts.

"I always feel like if I could have had a conversation, I'm not saying I could have changed it, but I think that I could have tried and maybe changed their mind," said Benard.

Benard says the pandemic has brought more awareness to mental health issues. He knows the value of treatment.

"It took me four months, everything that I've done with mental health, four months to see a psychiatrist. And every day I had thoughts of not being here anymore. So it's too--it's too long. A day is too long," said Benard.

Benard is hoping to make a difference by sharing stories and interviewing others on his YouTube channel show, "State of Mind with Maurice Benard."

He's been getting positive reaction to his show; and during this Mental Health Awareness Month, it feels pretty good.

"You can live a productive life. That's a fact. So I think this month helps that out tremendously," said Benard. "And I won't stop talking about it."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthollywoodgeneral hospitaltelevisionmental health
Copyright © 2022 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
GENERAL HOSPITAL
'General Hospital' celebrates major TV milestone: 15,000 episodes
Military deploys medical team to help West Covina hospital
'General Hospital' says goodbye to Luke Spencer
Christmas in General Hospital's Port Charles
TOP STORIES
Costa Mesa man pleads guilty to disrupting Congress on Jan. 6
LA County moves into higher risk category as COVID cases rise
Dave Chappelle attacker now charged in December attempted murder case
LAUSD enrollment expected to drop 30% over next decade
Wild shootout at Montebello 7-Eleven store caught on video
Kidnapped SoCal teen found in NY thanks to quick-thinking detective
7 years after woman's kidnapping, father continues to seek closure
Show More
Bicyclist killed in DTLA when man allegedly pushed him off bike
Mitchell Elementary School students welcome 2 support dogs to campus
LA allocates $28M to turn Puente Hills landfill site into park
FTC warns about baby formula scams on the rise amid shortage
NY high court to determine if Bronx Zoo elephant is a person
More TOP STORIES News