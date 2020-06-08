black lives matter

George Floyd death: Organizers of Venice memorial call for eradication of racism in society

A memorial service for George Floyd was held Sunday at First Baptist Church of Venice, where speakers spoke about how to begin eradicating racism in society.
VENICE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- In Venice on Sunday, there was a strong call to action at a memorial for George Floyd and others who have met a similar fate.

A large and diverse crowd gathered outside the First Baptist Church of Venice. Many people brought signs and they stood and listened.

The ceremony began with a Native American prayer.

"This gathering is just to memorialize the victims of white supremacy and racism and also to get people to join the fight, join the struggle against imperialism and racism," said Soni Lloyd, the event organizer.

Speakers say the first step toward eradicating racism is to show up and listen.

MORE: Professor explains bias behind reports that say youth of color are more dangerous
EMBED More News Videos

Many studies and statistics show youth of color disproportionately outnumber those who are white in the nation's juvenile justice system. However, a local professor explains why these reports misrepresent the nation's youth of color.



MORE: LeadersUp connects diverse youth with jobs in corporate America
EMBED More News Videos

NEXT GEN SOCIAL ENGINEERS: LeadersUp works with corporations to help them grow their diverse talent, such as through internship programs and direct hiring strategies.



MORE: Black Lives Matter LA chapter discusses changes needed after George Floyd's death
EMBED More News Videos

The Black Lives Matter chapter in Los Angeles wants to let the community know what they want to see change after the death of George Floyd.



MORE: George Floyd protests - Impactful moments across SoCal
EMBED More News Videos

George Floyd protests: Uplifting, impactful moments you may have missed during demonstrations across Southern California (1 of 10)

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti kneeled alongside a large group of protesters at a demonstration in downtown L.A. on Tuesday.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsvenicelos angeles countyblack lives matterchurchgeorge floydcommunitymemorial
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BLACK LIVES MATTER
Professor explains bias behind reports that say youth of color are more dangerous
Man shot after man drove vehicle into protesters, police say
Young boy holds solo protest against racial injustice
SoCal holding funeral processions, memorial service for George Floyd
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
State superintendent releases guidance for reopening CA schools
SoCal holding funeral processions, memorial service for George Floyd
Hundreds at public viewing pay respects to George Floyd
Live updates: Press conferences and briefings today from local, state officials
Peaceful demonstrations continue Monday in LA, across SoCal
75-acre brush fire threatens structures in Castaic
SoCal weather: Fire danger weather returns Monday
Show More
Professor explains bias behind reports that say youth of color are more dangerous
Young boy holds solo protest against racial injustice
Officer charged in George Floyd's death held on $1 million bond
Over 50K protest on streets of Hollywood for George Floyd
Suspect flees on shredded tires in chase from OC to IE
More TOP STORIES News