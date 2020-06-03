Black Lives Matter activists in downtown Los Angeles call for justice in George Floyd death, protest against Jackie Lacey

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6229649" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Thousands of demonstrators gathered Wednesday across Orange County to protest George Floyd's in-custody death.

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A large crowd of demonstrators in downtown Los Angeles chanted "I can't breathe" as they demanded justice in the killing of George Floyd. The group was also protesting against Los Angeles District Attorney Jackie Lacey.The impassioned group chanted "No justice, no peace" as well as calling out the name of George Floyd and Breonna TaylorOne protester, who wanted to be identified as Jane Doe, held a sign stating, "This is 4 my great-great-grandma. Black Lives Matter."She said she decided to participate in the protest to represent her great-great grandmother and her family."I'm here fighting for her today because my family is from the South, and I wouldn't be here without them, and we still are facing many inequalities today. This is for my great-great-grandma and my ancestors before that because we're still fighting for equality just like they were in the 1900s. This is for them. I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for them," she said.She said she felt compelled to participate in demonstrations and could not just sit back and watch."I had to be out here protesting because the inequality is not OK. I see it everyday. I faced it myself. It's not OK, it's not," she said.She said Wednesday's protest was the first one she's ever joined, describing the energy at the events as positive and peaceful."It's just wild. You see every single race out here fighting for us," she said. "It's more love than hate...There's no rioting. I don't expect any violence today...I have to stand up for what I believe in, and this is it."Black Lives Matter activists have been protesting against Lacey every week at her office at the Hall of Justice. The group was expected to march there from City Hall later in the day. The activists have criticized her for failing to prosecute police officers accused of misconduct.