Society

Inmates praised after saving deputy's life in Georgia

Three Gwinnett County inmates called out to a deputy who had fallen unconscious and then provided aid when he opened their cells, the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office said. (Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office)

GEORGIA -- Three Georgia inmates are being praised by the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office after saving a deputy's life.

"We are deeply appreciative to these three inmates for the courage, determination and kindness they displayed," the GCSO said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

The inmates noticed the deputy appeared "to be feeling poorly" while carrying out his security procedures in the housing unit, the statement said.

When he returned to his seat at the deputy desk, the deputy lost consciousness and fell onto the concrete floor where he split his head open, the GCSO said.

South Los Angeles organization helps offenders rebuild their lives, learn new skills
EMBED More News Videos

A South Los Angeles organization founded to save lives by reducing violence is giving offenders a chance to be seen as something new.



The inmates in rooms close enough to see him fall began pounding on their doors, and soon the entire unit was calling out for the unconscious deputy.

The deputy later said he did not realize he had fallen unconscious, according to the statement, but upon hearing the noise awoke and rose to his feet to open cell doors, believing it was an inmate who needed help.

He lost consciousness again, and the inmates rushed to render aid, said the GCSO. The deputy survived and is recovering at home.

The GCSO thanked the inmates for using the opportunity to help the deputy.

"These inmates came to his aid because our deputy, like most law enforcement officers, treats people with the dignity they deserve. These inmates had no obligation whatsoever to render aid to a bleeding, vulnerable deputy, but they didn't hesitate," the statement said. "Many people have strong opinions about law enforcement officers and criminals, but this incident clearly illustrates the potential goodness found in both."

From convicted felon to college grad: Friends celebrate SoCal man's turnaround
EMBED More News Videos

Friends and family celebrated a man who earned his Cal State LA degree and has turned his life around three years after having a prison sentence commuted.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societygeorgiainmates
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CA may create $600 weekly unemployment benefit
California withholds COVID money from 2 defiant cities
Here's what Riverside County's antibody study says about fatality rate, herd immunity
Florida man buys Lamborghini with PPP funds, officials say
Teachers union rejects LAUSD proposal to teach in empty classrooms
OC Board of Education sues California over school closures
Train derails on Arizona bridge that collapses, catches fire
Show More
Trump tweets about 'suburban dream' after diversity rule revoked
Benches clear as Dodgers' Joe Kelly taunts Astros' Carlos Correa
Chateau Marmont to be converted to members-only hotel
Live updates: Briefings from public health and elected officials
Conflict between business owners, OC officials about re-opening
More TOP STORIES News