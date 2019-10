Getty Fire: Mandatory evacuations continue amid strongest Santa Ana winds of season

EMBED >More News Videos Dashcam video shows the moment the Getty Fire sparked up along the 405 Freeway early Monday morning.

BRENTWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Thousands of people in the Getty Fire burn area remained evacuated Wednesday as another Santa Ana wind event, possibly the strongest of the season thus far, was expected to bring gusts up to 70 mph.Concerns mounted of possible hot spots cropping up as winds began howling during the early morning.Officials said Tuesday the Getty Fire was sparked when high winds carried a tree branch from outside of a brush clearance zone into a city power line The investigation was aided by dashcam video from a car driving through the Sepulveda Pass that caught what appeared to be an electrical arc explosion along the side of the road. Officials also found the charred eucalyptus branch in the area."This was, simply put in plain parlance, an act of God," Mayor Eric Garcetti said.The blaze, which broke out near North Sepulveda Boulevard to the west of the 405 Freeway around 1:30 a.m. Monday, went on the burn 656 acres and destroy 12 homes while damaging five more.While the flames were mostly under control with containment at 15%, firefighters remained on guard to prevent the blaze from rekindling with the major Santa Ana wind event."It takes one ember down wind to start another brush fire," Los Angeles Fire Chief Ralph Terrazas said. "I encourage all people in the city of Los Angeles, and the neighboring communities, to register for alerts at NotifyLA ."Many homes in Brentwood were seen red-tagged, charred and unrecognizable.More than 7,000 homes remained under mandatory evacuation orders Wednesday.The borders of the mandatory evacuation zone are:-Temescal Canyon Road is the West border-Sunset Boulevard is the South border-Mulholland Drive is the North border-405 Freeway is the East borderWinds are expected to reach 30 to 40 mph, with a red flag warning in place through Thursday at 6 p.m.