Getty Fire: Mandatory evacuations continue amid strongest Santa Ana winds of season

By ABC7.com staff
BRENTWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Thousands of people in the Getty Fire burn area remained evacuated Wednesday as another Santa Ana wind event, possibly the strongest of the season thus far, was expected to bring gusts up to 70 mph.

Concerns mounted of possible hot spots cropping up as winds began howling during the early morning.

Officials said Tuesday the Getty Fire was sparked when high winds carried a tree branch from outside of a brush clearance zone into a city power line.

The investigation was aided by dashcam video from a car driving through the Sepulveda Pass that caught what appeared to be an electrical arc explosion along the side of the road. Officials also found the charred eucalyptus branch in the area.

RELATED: Dashcam video shows electrical arc, explosion that started Getty Fire
EMBED More News Videos

Dashcam video shows the moment the Getty Fire sparked up along the 405 Freeway early Monday morning.



"This was, simply put in plain parlance, an act of God," Mayor Eric Garcetti said.

The blaze, which broke out near North Sepulveda Boulevard to the west of the 405 Freeway around 1:30 a.m. Monday, went on the burn 656 acres and destroy 12 homes while damaging five more.

While the flames were mostly under control with containment at 15%, firefighters remained on guard to prevent the blaze from rekindling with the major Santa Ana wind event.

"It takes one ember down wind to start another brush fire," Los Angeles Fire Chief Ralph Terrazas said. "I encourage all people in the city of Los Angeles, and the neighboring communities, to register for alerts at NotifyLA."

Many homes in Brentwood were seen red-tagged, charred and unrecognizable.

More than 7,000 homes remained under mandatory evacuation orders Wednesday.

The borders of the mandatory evacuation zone are:
-Temescal Canyon Road is the West border
-Sunset Boulevard is the South border
-Mulholland Drive is the North border
-405 Freeway is the East border

MORE: See full list and map of evacuation area, road closures due to the Getty Fire

Winds are expected to reach 30 to 40 mph, with a red flag warning in place through Thursday at 6 p.m.

RELATED

How to help Los Angeles firefighters responding to devastating fires in Southern California

Safety tips to remember when returning home after wildfire

Ocean water turns pink near Malibu amid efforts to battle wildfires

What you need to know about Santa Ana winds and California wildfires

How to prepare for a wildfire evacuation

Subscribe to our YouTube channel
Download the ABC7 app for news alerts
Click here for iOS devices | Click here for Android devices.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleslos angeles countybrentwoodevacuationbrush firefirewildfirefirefighters
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 dead, 9 injured after mass shooting at party in Long Beach
Getty Fire cause: Wind carried tree branch into power line, officials say
Actor John Witherspoon, who played dad in 'Friday,' dies at 77
Dashcam video shows start of Getty Fire
Extreme red flag conditions: Hurricane-velocity winds expected
SoCal fire danger: Communities prepare for red-flag conditions
Getty Fire evacuation map: Mandatory order zones, road and school closures
Show More
'Tarzan' actor's son unarmed when deputies fatally shot him
Smart savings: Best credit card for airline miles, points, cash back
Hawthorne dad guilty of fraud after allegedly killing sons
Lancaster school badges list phone sex line instead of suicide prevention number
Family of boy killed in IE files claim against school district
More TOP STORIES News