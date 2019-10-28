Getty Fire: Brush fire near Getty Center prompts mandatory evacuations

The blaze broke out on a hill around 1:30 a.m. close to the southbound side of the 405 Freeway at Getty Center Drive. It quickly burned 400 acres and jumped the freeway.
The California Highway Patrol said homes in the area were being threatened and all off-ramps on the southbound side from Sepulveda to Sunset boulevards were shut down.
EVACUATIONS
-Mandatory evacuation zone: Mulholland Drive to the north, 405 Freeway to the east, Sunset Boulevard to the south and Temescal Canyon Road to the west
-Mandatory evacuations were issued for the MountainGate and Mandeville Canyon communities
-Mount Saint Mary's University at 12001 Chalon Rd.
-Carondelet Center, a senior living center, at 11999 Chalon Rd.
-Evacuation warnings were issued from Mulholland Drive down to Sunset Boulevard and from the 405 Freeway to Pacific Coast Highway.
Los Angeles police tweeted a map of the areas under mandatory evacuation orders.
MANDATORY EVACUATION area for the #GettyFire in red.
EVACUATION CENTERS
-Westwood Recreation Center at 1350 South Sepulveda
-Van Nuys/Sherman Oaks Recreation Center at 14201 Huston St.
-For animals, evacuation centers were established at West Valley Animal Shelter, 20655 Plummer St., and West L.A. Animal Shelter, 11361 W. Pico Bl.
OUTAGES
About 2,600 customers were without power due to the blaze, according to the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power. The affected area included Bel Air, Brentwood and Westwood. It is unclear when power will be restored.
ROAD CLOSURES
The 405 Freeway was open as of 5 a.m. to allow evacuees to leave the area
SCHOOL CLOSURES
The Los Angeles Unified School District, Local District West, which includes:
Palisades High
University High
Emerson Middle
Revere Middle
Warner Elementary
Brentwood Elementary
Fairburn Elementary
Topanga Elementary
Canyon Elementary
Kenter Elementary
Westwood Elementary
Nora Sterry Elementary
Brockton Elementary
Marquez Elementary
Roscomare Elementary
Community Magnet Elementary
Palisades Elementary
Southern California is bracing for the return of Santa Ana winds as it remains under red flag conditions Monday. Several blazes ravaged the area last week as the combination of Santa Ana winds, low humidity and hot temperatures created dangerous fire conditions.
It was not immediately known what caused the fire.
