Getty Fire: most evacuation orders lifted, 405 ramp closures remain

All evacuation orders for the #GettyFire are lifted with the exception of the areas between:



West border: Kenter Ave

South border: Sunset Blvd

North border: Area just south of Mountain Gate Ave

East border: Area adjacent to the 405 & Sepulveda Blvd



INFO: https://t.co/5gh8IhVl7H pic.twitter.com/osj7EEvBa7