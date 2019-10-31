Getty Fire: most evacuation orders lifted, 405 ramp closures remain

Several ramp closures along the 405 Freeway continued Wednesday as another Santa Ana wind event, possibly the strongest of the season thus far, was expected to bring gusts up to 80 mph.
Concerns mounted of possible hot spots cropping up as winds began howling during the early morning.
Ramp closures remained in both directions for Mulholland Drive, Skirball Center Drive, Getty Center Drive, Moraga Drive and Sunset Boulevard. Caltrans warned drivers of delays on one of the busiest freeways in the region. Red flag conditions prompted officials to restrict Topanga Canyon Boulevard to resident access only between Mulholland Drive and Pacific Coast Highway.
Officials said Tuesday the Getty Fire was sparked when high winds carried a tree branch from outside of a brush clearance zone into a city power line.
The investigation was aided by dashcam video from a car driving through the Sepulveda Pass that caught what appeared to be an electrical arc explosion along the side of the road. Officials also found the charred eucalyptus branch in the area.
"This was, simply put in plain parlance, an act of God," Mayor Eric Garcetti said.
The blaze, which broke out near North Sepulveda Boulevard to the west of the 405 Freeway around 1:30 a.m. Monday, went on the burn 656 acres and destroy 12 homes while damaging five more.
While the flames were mostly under control with containment at 15%, firefighters remained on guard to prevent the blaze from rekindling with the major Santa Ana wind event.
"It takes one ember down wind to start another brush fire," Los Angeles Fire Chief Ralph Terrazas said. "I encourage all people in the city of Los Angeles, and the neighboring communities, to register for alerts at NotifyLA."
Many homes in Brentwood were seen red-tagged, charred and unrecognizable.
The borders of the remaining mandatory evacuation zone are:
-Kenter Avenue is the west border
-Sunset Blvd is the south border
-Area just south of Mountaingate Drive is the north border
-Area adjacent to 405 FWY and Sepulveda Boulevard is the east border
Winds are expected to reach 30 to 40 mph, with a red flag warning in place through Thursday at 6 p.m.
