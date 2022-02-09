Gascón, police chiefs call on credit card companies to stop online payments for 'ghost guns'

EMBED <>More Videos

Gascón wants credit card companies to stop payments for 'ghost guns'

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Los Angeles County's top prosecutor on Tuesday called on three credit card companies to stop online payments for the purchase of kits to make untraceable "ghost guns.''

"American Express, Mastercard and Visa have the ability to go beyond what any law enforcement agency, legislature or city council can accomplish,'' District Attorney George Gascón said in a written statement. "We are asking these companies to join us in stemming the flow of ghost guns into our communities by preventing a ghost gun kit from being sold with a few mere clicks on a smartphone or computer.''

So-called ghost guns are typically assembled from purchased or homemade components and lack serial numbers by which they can be identified.

The District Attorney's Office contends that no valid background checks are done, often merely requiring the buyer to self-certify -- enabling someone who is legally disqualified because of a felony or domestic violence conviction, mental illness or being underage to easily buy a ghost gun kit by making a false and untested certification.

Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore and San Gabriel Police Chief Gene Harris, who is the president of the Los Angeles County Police Chiefs' Association, also joined Gascón in the request.

LA City Council unanimously votes in favor of ordinance to ban non-serialized 'ghost guns'
EMBED More News Videos

The Los Angeles City Council on Tuesday unanimously voted in favor of an ordinance to prohibit the possession, purchase, sale receipt and transportation of so-called "ghost guns."


Last October, the LAPD reported to the police commission on the "epidemic'' of ghost guns, which department officials say have increased "exponentially over the last year.''

"The current trend shows these figures will continue to grow exponentially,'' according to the LAPD report, which notes that 3D printing allows the components to be more accessible.

"'Ghost guns' are replacing firearms people would normally purchase, with no background checks required,'' according to the report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleslos angeles countygeorge gascongun violenceonline shoppingcredit cardsguns
Copyright © 2022 by City News Service, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Massive fire rips through foam business in Orange County
Smash-and-grab robbery caught on video inside California mall
LAPD arrests juvenile suspected of attacking, robbing teen sisters
Rams fan claims he was attacked by another fan at Rams-Cardinals game
Don't expect grocery store prices to come down anytime soon
What prompted 'no-knock' warrant that led to deadly MN police shooting
LA County masking could last through April, health director says
Show More
How to claim child tax credit money on your taxes
LA County moves to enforce COVID vaccine mandate in LASD
Can you get long COVID after an infection with omicron?
No known security threats to Super Bowl or LA region, DHS chief says
Gun-waving St. Louis couple placed on probation as lawyers
More TOP STORIES News