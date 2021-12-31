SoCal's Discovery Cube hosts California's largest gingerbread house competition

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- The Science of Gingerbread at the Discovery Cube is said to be California's largest gingerbread house competition. The Discovery has two locations in Southern California, one in L.A. County and the other in Orange County - both of them participated in the event.The Discovery Cube, located in Santa Ana, celebrated its 15th annual competition bringing in the holiday spirit, gingerbread, sweets, kids and families -- among them was the Gaspar family from Tustin."We love coming to the Discovery Cube. When we figured out there was a contest I asked if Lucas' class if they wanted to do it and they agreed," said Michelle Gaspar, Lucas' mother. "They voted on making a school and each child brought in a bag of candy and we all helped make it together."Lucas Gaspar worked with his TK class from St. Paul's Preschool to build the gingerbread school.There are various categories in the competition, but all of them include a key component."Engineering principles are put into place," said Joe Adams, ceo of the Discovery Cube. "That's really neat to see the kids put all of the ideas into play."All of the entries will be on display through Jan. 2. Among the winners were Lucas Gaspar and his class.