Investigation underway after 6-year-old girl drowns at popular Altadena summer camp

ALTADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- The Altadena community on Monday was reeling from a tragic loss days after a young child died at a popular summer camp.The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says the drowning happened in a pool at the popular Summerkids Camp on Fair Oaks Avenue on Friday afternoon.A source confirmed to ABC7 that the victim was a 6-year-old girl. Details surrounding the incident have not yet been released.The camp released the following statement to Eyewitness News:An investigation is ongoing.