ALTADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- The Altadena community on Monday was reeling from a tragic loss days after a young child died at a popular summer camp.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says the drowning happened in a pool at the popular Summerkids Camp on Fair Oaks Avenue on Friday afternoon.
A source confirmed to ABC7 that the victim was a 6-year-old girl. Details surrounding the incident have not yet been released.
The camp released the following statement to Eyewitness News:
"Our thoughts and prayers are with the camper's family, who has requested privacy during this difficult time. Our entire camp community is in mourning, and we have made grief counselors available to campers, staff and parents. This is the first such incident at our camp in more than 40 years of operation, and we are conducting a thorough process to evaluate what occurred."
An investigation is ongoing.
Investigation underway after 6-year-old girl drowns at popular Altadena summer camp
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News