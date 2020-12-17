4-year-old girl's body found in Beaumont home, woman pronounced dead after 2 adults overdose, police say

A 4-year-old girl is dead after an apparent case of child abuse case in Beaumont.

Officers responded Wednesday evening to the 800 block of East Sixth Street to find two adults suffering from overdoses, and the deceased girl, according to the Beaumont Police Department.

Police said the child had multiple bruises, seemed malnourished, and appeared to have been dead for as many as two days.

The two adults-- a man and woman -- were taken to the hospital -- where the woman was pronounced dead shortly after arrival to the emergency room, authorities said.

Neither of the deceased were immediately identified, pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Beaumont police at 951-769-8500.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
