Amber Alert canceled: 2-year-old San Jose girl found safe, father arrested after alleged abduction

A statewide AMBER Alert has been called off for two-year-old Bethanie Carraza, who police say was abducted by her father, Victor Magana, Sunday night.
San Jose police say Magana stabbed the girl's mother at a residence in the 500 block of South 11th Street in San Jose before the abduction. The mother was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.
AMBER ALERT - Alameda, Fresno, Kern, Kings, Los Angeles, Merced, Monterey, San Benito, San Joaquin, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Stanislaus, and Ventura Counties@SanJosePD IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/gE4MSdD5ns— CHP - Alerts (@CHPAlerts) December 16, 2019
The suspect was taken into custody after he was recognized at a gas station, police said. Citizens used their own vehicle to block the suspect in and kept him at the station until authorities arrived, officials said.