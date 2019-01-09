Update: The 13 year old was located upon her return home and is now safe with family. — IPD (@IrvinePolice) January 9, 2019

A 13-year-old girl returned home safely after being reported missing Tuesday evening in Irvine, authorities said.Letofia Avau's disappearance prompted Irvine police to ask the public for help in locating her. About 10:30 p.m., investigators released a photo of the teenager along with a description of the clothing she was wearing when last seen.Less than two hours later, police announced in a tweet that Letofia was safe with her family. No other details were provided.