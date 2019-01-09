13-year-old girl returns home safely after being reported missing in Irvine

Letofia Avau, 13, is shown in an undated photo.

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) --
A 13-year-old girl returned home safely after being reported missing Tuesday evening in Irvine, authorities said.

Letofia Avau's disappearance prompted Irvine police to ask the public for help in locating her. About 10:30 p.m., investigators released a photo of the teenager along with a description of the clothing she was wearing when last seen.

Less than two hours later, police announced in a tweet that Letofia was safe with her family. No other details were provided.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing girlmissing personchildrensafetyIrvineOrange County
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Azusa shootout: 1 man killed, 1 wounded after boy is fatally shot
Sexual assault caught on video at OC bus stop; suspect sought
Suspect wounded in Redondo Beach officer-involved shooting
VIDEO: Woman with concealed carry license fatally shoots would-be robber in Chicago
Trump addresses nation on border security, shutdown
Freeway sign falls on car in freak accident
OC murder suspect caught after chase in San Diego County
Jury to decide if Mongols must forfeit logo
Show More
New Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco takes office
Mother of murder victim Joseph McStay testifies in trial
CA could be 1st state to discourage use of paper receipts
Experts say too much variety may be dieter's downfall
Newsom calls for boost in fight against wildfires
More News