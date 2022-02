EMBED >More News Videos Saturday was a big day for Girl Scouts all across the country because it marked the start of cookie season, and in the OC, thousands of Girl Scout Cookies boxes were distributed.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- As the pandemic-related supply chain disruptions continue to be a problem, Girl Scouts in Los Angeles and Orange counties are experiencing delays which are impacting the availability of S'mores and Samoas.On Friday, customers cannot order the marshmallow, graham-cracker and chocolate treat online, and supplies are extremely limited for Samoas.It's uncertain when the products will be replenished.According to the organization, leaders are asking their troops to take only what is needed and not overstock.The six other cookie varieties are still widely available.