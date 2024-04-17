WATCH LIVE

Orange County Girl Scout earns medal for helping save teen boy from drowning

Wednesday, April 17, 2024 8:33PM
An Orange County girl was awarded a Girl Scout's Medal of Honor for helping save a 15-year-old boy from drowning.

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- A Girl Scout was honored at Tuesday's Santa Ana City Council meeting for her brave actions in helping save a 15-year-old boy from drowning.

Ivy Nguyen was at a pool party when she noticed a boy, Brandon, was not coming back to the surface during a swim.

She called for help and together with others they pulled Brandon out of the water. Ivy then used her first aid training skills she learned as a Girl Scout to do chest compressions.

That helped Brandon regain consciousness.

Ivy was awarded a Girl Scouts' Medal of Honor for her efforts. She was also presented with a certificate of recognition for her act of heroism.

