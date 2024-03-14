Girl Scouts follow in the footsteps of mentors, grateful for the life skills they've learned

Girl Scout program is about more than cookies; organization has been teaching young women life skills for more than 100 years

SANTA CLARITA (KABC) -- The Girl Scout cookie program is the largest female led entrepreneurial program in the world. And the organization has empowered young women in Southern California for more than 100 years.

There's a lot more to these cookie stands than the sweet temptations for sale. For these cousins, it was about learning skills from the women who came before them.

Sophie P. is a Girl Scout Senior who says the program has taught her confidence. Her younger cousin, Luna V. is a Brownie, who also learning skills.

"Being a little louder when I talk to people," said Luna. "To work harder to achieve goals."

These lessons date back to 1912. That's when the program began with 18 girls.

The CEO of Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles, Theresa Edy Kiene, said the nonprofit's mission, "to build girls of courage, confidence and character who make the world a better place," was needed now more than ever."

"In a world where girls are at the epicenter of our youth mental health crisis, and gender inequity remains, when girls participate in the Girl Scout programming they see a stark increase in their mental health and emotional wellbeing," Edy Kiene said.

Badge after badge, empowered girls become empowered women, learning not to give up. One of Luna's favorite accomplishments was getting her storm trooper badge.

"I boothed in the heavy rain and the strong wind and last year it was so cold that it started snowing," Luna said.

Through raising money for the unhoused and animal shelters, Sophie knew she had a passion for inclusive business.

"I've learned what I want to do through Girl Scouts. It's shown me that I really like helping people and making sure no one gets behind, being really inclusive to everybody around me," Sophie said.

Getting there today meant selling 300 hundred cookies. Tomorrow will be different. Luckily, this Girl Scout Senior had her mom as her Troop Leader to guide her along the way.

"She's exactly the person I want to be when I grow up because she's just a natural leader and she's one of the most confident people I know and she's taught me so much and I can't wait to learn more from her," Sophie said.

This Brownie was following closely behind.

"I want to say thank you to my cousin and my aunt for inspiring me to be a Girl Scout," Luna said.