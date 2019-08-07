Girl with special needs dies after being left in hot car in South Carolina

WALTERBORO, S.C. -- Authorities in South Carolina say a teenager with special needs has died after being left in a car for hours.

They've arrested two people in connection with the girl's death.

The Colleton County Sheriff's Office stated in a news release that investigators responded Monday to a report of a child locked in a vehicle 60 miles outside of Charleston.

When investigators arrived, they found a 13-year-old girl lying on the ground next to the car. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators arrested Rita Pangalangan and Larry King. They were both charged with murder.

Pangalangan is a teacher in the Colleton County School District. District spokesman Sean Gruber told news outlets she's been placed on paid leave.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south carolinachild deathspecial needs childrenhot carteenu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Times Square panic: Backfiring motorcycle causes crowds to flee in NYC
Walgreens to close hundreds of US stores as part of cost-cutting plan
New CA law kept more than 100 felons from buying bullets in July
County health officials warning about measles case in Union Station
Low income families receive helping hand before new school year
Suspected gang members charged in murder of off-duty LAPD officer
OC multi-millionaire wanted for murder stayed in lavish hotels before capture
Show More
Two detained after robbery attempt at Glendale bank
Brazil gang leader who tried to escape as daughter found dead
Chipotle, Sweetgreen bowls contain cancer-linked chemicals: Study
L.A. sues over product that claims to protect homes from fire
Long Beach police arrest man for threat against Sanders rally
More TOP STORIES News