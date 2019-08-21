Nebraska girl honors father who died serving in Afghanistan with touching senior pictures

AURORA, Neb. -- The senior pictures showing a Nebraska high school student honoring her late father are getting a lot of attention online.

Julia Yllescas had her senior pictures taken Saturday. According to KOLN, she then asked the photographer if she could create something to help her "have a piece of him" with her for the rest of her life.

Photographer Susanne Beckmann was more than happy to oblige.

Beckmann is a military wife. So when she learned why Yllescas' father couldn't be in the pictures with her, she knew she had a mission to accomplish.

"I was teary-eyed when I was editing them, all I could think in my head is I don't ever want to have to do this for my own kids," Beckmann said.

Yllescas' father is Army Captain Robert Yllescas. He was injured by an IED in Afghanistan in 2008. The military flew him back to the United States for medical care, but he died months later at National Naval Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.

The two pictures have been a huge hit--both online with people learning the story and with Yllescas.

"Just to have that on my wall and be like no he is with me, even though I can't physically see him," that, Yllescas said, is exactly what she wanted from her senior pictures.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
nebraskahigh schoolmilitaryarmysoldier killed
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mother named as person of interest in deaths of 2 daughters
Nazi video scandal at O.C. school widens with new footage
Woman fatally struck by hit-and-run driver in South LA
Trump administration moves to end limits on child detention
VIDEO: Fresno police officer punches teen multiple times
'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2019 cast revealed
Out-of-state students flocking to California colleges
Show More
Manhattan Beach 'emoji house' on sale for $1.7 million
Bound teen was being taken to rehab by father, police say
7th grader donates $15,000 to St. Jude
3 arrested after high-speed chase from Hollywood to Castaic
Man files sexual abuse lawsuit against Jehovah's Witnesses
More TOP STORIES News