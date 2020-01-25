Education

Iowa school district skipping Valentine's Day for 'Give Love' parties

WAUKEE, Iowa -- Not everyone is in love with Valentine's Day.

A school district in Iowa is no longer celebrating the holiday.

Instead the Waukee Community School District tells WHO-DT that it plans to hold what's called "Give Love" parties in the spring.

"Our motto in Waukee is 'give love,'" said Amy Varcoe, the district's community director. "And so a lot of what will happen in our buildings on that day are cards for retirement communities, our law enforcement, police, fire, military and teaching our students how to give back in a big way."

The decision was based on community and educator input.

Varcoe said the feedback shows fewer families in the area embrace the holiday, which can also be time-consuming for teachers.

Ultimately, the district said it hopes the parties will be more inclusive than traditional Valentine's Day celebrations.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationiowaholidayvalentine's dayschoolsloveu.s. & worldteachersstudents
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
SoCal essential workers hold protest at Trump National Golf Club
Show More
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
More TOP STORIES News