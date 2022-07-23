fatal fire

1 dead after fire destroys home in Glassell Park

Firefighters said there were three buildings at the property, and when they arrived, one was fully engulfed.
GLASSELL PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One person was found dead inside a home in Glassell Park that was destroyed by fire Saturday morning, authorities said.

The fire erupted at a building located at 2603 W. Crestmoore Place at 9:50 a.m.

Firefighters said there were three buildings at the property, and when they arrived, one was fully engulfed while another was left damaged.

It took firefighters about 20 minutes to put out the blaze, preventing it from spreading to nearby brush and other homes.

Authorities said one firefighter had to be treated for smoke inhalation and was taken to the hospital.

There was no immediate word on the identity of the victim. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

