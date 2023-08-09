Thieves were captured on video fleeing a high-end clothing store at the Americana in Glendale after stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars in merchandise.

Thieves steal $300K worth of merchandise from Yves Saint Laurent store at the Americana in Glendale

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- A group of thieves were captured on video fleeing a high-end clothing store at the Americana at Brand in Glendale after stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars in merchandise.

The theft happened at the shopping center's Yves Saint Laurent store Tuesday around 5 p.m.

Glendale police said about $300,000 worth of merchandise was stolen in what was described as a "flash mob" burglary involving 30-40 people. The suspects escaped in about 20 separate vehicles, according to police.

Footage of the brazen robbery has gone viral on social media and is now the subject of a police investigation by Glendale police.