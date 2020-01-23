Glendale caregiver charged with stealing thousands of dollars from elderly person

By ABC7.com staff
GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- A Glendale woman is being charged with stealing thousands of dollars from an elderly person she worked for as a caregiver.

Sheila Herbito, 42, is accused of taking as much as $100,000 from the person.

Authorities said Herbito took the money through cash withdrawals and checks from the victim's account.

Detectives are asking any other possible victims to come forward.

Herbito is due back in court next week.
