Frightening 8-car crash in Glendale triggered by driver's medical emergency

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- Eight cars were involved in a frightening wreck in Glendale after a driver passed out behind the wheel.

The chain-reaction crash, which occurred Thursday morning, was caught on at least two dashcams.

Fortunately, no one in any of the cars that were hit was seriously injured.

Police say the driver in a white car suffered a medical emergency and sideswiped one car. That driver passed out, but the car kept going, hitting six other vehicles at the intersection of Glenoaks and Brand boulevards.

That driver was not hurt in the collision but was taken to the hospital for the medical emergency that led to the crash.