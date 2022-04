GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- Dinah's Chicken in Glendale is celebrating its 55th anniversary on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, with a deal for customers.The family-owned restaurant is offering their "Jr. Box O'Chicken," which consists of two pieces of chicken, one side order, and a roll with honey, at 55 cents for the first 200 people."It's a family-run business, this is my grandson. come and experience some old time, good food," said Linda Pearson of Dinah's Chicken.Dinah's opens at 10 a.m. Tuesday until supplies run out. The restaurant is located at 4106 San Fernando Road.