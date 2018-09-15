A Glendale guitar teacher was arrested after being accused of inappropriately touching a student.Harmik Haghverdian, 48, was booked for lewd and lascivious acts with a child under the age of 14.Detectives originally began investigating him on reports he inappropriately touched an 11-year-old boy during guitar lessons back in August.That alleged incident happened at a Glendale music school.Police are trying to identify more possible victims.If you have information regarding the incident, you are encouraged to contact Detective Suzanne O'Brien at 818-548-3106.