Caught on video: Burglars break into popular restaurant in Glendale, raid cash register

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- Police are searching for a group of burglars who were caught on video breaking into a popular chicken restaurant in Glendale.

The incident happened early Sunday morning at Rockbird, according to police. Surveillance footage captured a black car pulling up outside the restaurant. One suspect waited in the car while the two others made their way inside.

One of them was armed with a large tool and the other had a sledgehammer.

"We're a small shop... involved with the community a lot and to see this happen in the city of Glendale, it hurts alot," said co-owner Joshua Company.

After shattering the glass front door, the thieves ransacked the front counter before zeroing in on the cash in the register.

Police and Company said it's clear the suspects were looking for something before reaching the register, but it's not known what that was. Glendale police are now investigating.

The store owners say while the crime may have set them back financially, it won't dampen their spirits or their focus on serving the community that has been so supportive.

"The amount of support from friends, family, customers, other small businesses - it's been tremendous and so receiving that love definitely helps us push through."