GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was hospitalized after being shot and stabbed at a Glendale bakery.The incident happened around 2 p.m. on Glenoaks Boulevard near Western Avenue.Police say there was some sort of altercation inside the bakery. When officers showed up, they found a man outside who was suffering from gunshot and stabbing wounds.The victim was hospitalized.No arrests have been made but police are investigating.