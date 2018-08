A Glendale teacher was arrested in Washington, D.C. on charges of having sex with one of her 14-year old students during a field trip to D.C. and Virginia last May.Jacqueline Muller, 26, taught at Salem Lutheran school in Glendale. That is a church and private school for students from pre-kindergarten through eighth grade.School officials say they became aware of what happened in May and immediately notified authorities.Muller later resigned.