SUV slams into home in Glendora, rupturing gas line and sparking fire

GLENDORA, Calif. (KABC) -- An SUV slammed into a home in Glendora Wednesday evening, rupturing a gas line and sparking a fire.

It happened at a home on Curtis Court. Authorities said the driver struck a portion of the home and exposed the gas line.

AIR7 HD captured Los Angeles County firefighters working to put out the fire that erupted underneath the vehicle. Crews used foam used for fighting high-hazard flammable liquid fires to keep the fire under control as they waited for the utility company to shut off the gas.

Firefighters managed to move the vehicle out of the way while continuing to spray the flames.

No injuries have been reported and the condition of the driver wasn't immediately released.

The vehicle was apparently empty as firefighters tackled the fire.