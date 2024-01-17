Glendora's plan to keep peacock population in check sparks concerns: 'Accept nature'

GLENDORA, Calif. (KABC) -- Feathers are being ruffled in Glendora as some residents say the city's new plan to limit the population of peacocks is decimating the numbers of the colorful bird.

"Where they're going, we don't know. Are they safe? We don't know," said David Cairns, who lives in the foothills of Glendora. "I'm concerned about it, that they're going to wipe them out."

Cairns is just one of more than 1,400 people who have signed a Change.org campaign to end the city program designed to keep the large birds' population in check.

"The goal is to reduce that population here in the city to about 50," said Greg Morton, Glendora's public information officer.

That number was reached after the city conducted a peacock census last year, which found at least 125 peafowl inside two zones the city considers to be peacock territory.

Morton says a large number of residents have been complaining about the peacocks, which are known for their loud songs, droppings and damage they often cause to homes and properties.

"When they nest on roofs and things like that, that can create issues," Morton said. "They have a tendency to peck and scratch at cars... They can be aggressive with pets and animals and even with humans."

The peacocks are not indigenous to California, Morton pointed out. They were introduced to Glendora in the 1970s by the eclectic owner of Rubel Castle in the northern stretches of the city.

According to the city, peacocks that are trapped are then safely relocated to sanctuaries where they can no longer cause problems with residents.

But Cairns says the city needs to leave the regal birds alone.

"Come on people, accept nature!" he told Eyewitness News. "We don't want this to happen as a neighborhood."