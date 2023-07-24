Police found a loaded handgun and 14 stolen catalytic converters were found in the teens' car.

2 teens arrested for attempting to steal catalytic converters outside an AMC in Glendora

GLENDORA, Calif. (KABC) -- Two teenagers were arrested after getting caught in the act of stealing a catalytic converter and then leading police on a chase.

The incident occurred at around 11:50 p.m. Saturday and began at a parking lot outside of an AMC. Then, the two teens tried to get away, driving to neighboring Azusa before stopping in the middle of the road.

The teens ran out of the car, and were caught soon after.

Police say they found a loaded handgun, 14 stolen catalytic converters and cutting tools inside their vehicle.