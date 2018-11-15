GoFundMe case: Viral story involving homeless man, NJ couple was hoax

EMBED </>More Videos

Charges filed in GoFundMe case. Katherine Scott reports during Action News at Noon on November 15, 2018.

MT. HOLLY, N.J. --
A New Jersey prosecutor says the story that launched a GoFundMe campaign that raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for a homeless man was all a hoax.

In a news conference on Thursday, Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina said the tale was "fictitious" and "formed the basis of a scam."

Coffina said it was, "concocted to compel kind-hearted individuals to contribute to the cause."

"The entire campaign was predicated on a lie," said Coffina.

It all began in November, 2017, when 28-year-old Kate McClure claimed that 35-year-old Johnny Bobbitt helped her out by using his last $20 to buy gas after she became stranded along I-95 in Philadelphia.
EMBED More News Videos

Timeline of the rise and fall of Johnny Bobbitt's GoFundMe account: Chad Pradelli reports for Action News, September 10, 2018


Claiming they wanted to "pay it forward," McClure and her boyfriend, 39-year-old Mark D'Amico launched a GoFundMe campaign with the goal of raising $10,000 to help Bobbitt get back on his feet.

They went on a media blitz to promote the campaign, and it ultimately raised about $400,000.

However, Coffina said, investigators learned McClure texted a friend less than an hour after the campaign went live saying the story was "completely made up." She did not run out of gas, Coffina said, and Bobbitt did not spend $20 to help her.
EMBED More News Videos

Bobbitt claims he only received a small portion of the money raised. Chad Pradelli reports during Action News at 11 on August 30, 2018.


McClure, D'Amico and Bobbitt conspired to fabricate and promote the "feel-good" story with the hopes of raising additional funds, Coffina said.

All three have been charged with theft by deception (second-degree) and conspiracy to commit theft by deception (second-degree).

D'Amico and McClure, both of Florence Township, New Jersey, surrendered on Wednesday night. They were processed and released.

Bobbitt, of the Kensington section of Philadelphia, was charged on Wednesday and is awaiting extradition.
EMBED More News Videos

Police search home of GoFundMe couple in New Jersey. Chad Pradelli reports during Action News at 5pm on September 6, 2018.


Coffina said GoFundMe has cooperated with the investigation, and will be refunding all of the donations.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
theftfundraiserhomelessu.s. & worldscamcharitydonationsNew Jersey
Related
Lawyer for couple who raised cash for homeless man: indictment likely
Homeless man's civil case on hold after GoFundMe pledge
Johnny Bobbitt will receive balance of funds, GoFundMe says
All GoFundMe money is gone, attorney for homeless man says
Top Stories
Briggs Fire: Santa Paula brush fire burns 75-100 acres
Sgt. Helus, hero who confronted Borderline gunman, to be laid to rest
Roy Clark, country guitar virtuoso, 'Hee Haw' star, has died
Woolsey Fire containment increases to 57 percent
Central American migrants seeking asylum reach US border
Firefighter battling Woolsey Fire struck by vehicle in Ventura
Overturned tanker prompts closure of SB 710 Fwy in East LA
'I will always see him as my hero': Cody Coffman honored at funeral
Show More
Michael Avenatti arrested for domestic violence in LA
Community meeting held in Thousand Oaks for Woolsey Fire evacuees
Camp Fire death toll climbs to 56 in Butte County
Newbury Park pharmacy delivers medications to fire evacuees
Large-scale active shooter drill held in Riverside
More News