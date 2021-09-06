This crispy, golden rice dish is a family recipe turned small business

WEST HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- What started as a fun way to feed friends and family is now a full-time job for Sophia and Farah Parsa.
"We serve Persian food with a Mediterranean twist every Sunday," said Sophia Parsa.
The mother-daughter duo, creators of the food pop-up Golden Rice Co., started their small business during the pandemic.
"I'm Persian, so of course we make it at home but no one makes it as good as Golden Rice," said customer Sarvi Sigari.
The crispy, golden rice dish known as Tachin was a fan favorite at dinner parties Sophia would host pre-pandemic. During the pandemic, the Parsas wanted an activity to do together to keep busy.
"We decided to go back to the drawing board and figure out how we can continue to serve the food that we were serving at our dinners," said Sophia.
So, they created an Instagram account and started taking orders.
"People were taking photos of it, sharing it, picking up from us and it just started rolling."
