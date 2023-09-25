Shirtless suspect leads LA police on bizarre slow-speed chase in golf cart with dog in lap

The end of the bizarre chase was captured on video.

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A suspect was taken into custody in North Hollywood Sunday night after leading Los Angeles police officers on a slow-moving chase in a reported stolen golf cart.

According to police, officers received a call just after 9 p.m. about a robbery in the 18700 block of Ventura Boulevard. The caller said a golf cart was stolen at knifepoint, police said.

The suspect, who was shirtless, shoeless, and was seen holding a dog in his lap, led officers on a chase that reached speeds of about 17 miles per hour.

When he reached the area of Oxnard Street and Laurel Canyon Boulevard, officers were able to box the suspect in after turning into a parking lot. The suspect hopped out of the golf cart and attempted to flee while carrying the dog.

Police said he then dropped the animal and was ultimately taken into custody.

No injuries were reported.