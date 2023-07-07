Juan Cristalinas, a 49-year-old father, was delivering pizzas when he stopped to help an elderly man being assaulted in Stanton.

3 OC men arrested in killing of good Samaritan who intervened in beating of elderly man

STANTON, Calif. (KABC) -- Three Orange County men are behind bars for the killing of a pizza delivery driver who tried to intervene in the beating of an elderly man.

Juan Cristalinas, a 49-year-old father, was working as a pizza delivery driver in June 2022 when he saw an elderly man being assaulted in Stanton.

He stopped his vehicle to help and the assailants shot him, as well as the man they were attacking.

"Sadly, Mr. Cristalinas died at the hospital," said Capt. Charlie Waters of Stanton police. "The 76-year-old man was treated and, as of today, he's made a full recovery."

The killers fled. After a year-long investigation, on Wednesday Orange County Sheriff's Department homicide detectives arrested three suspects: Damian Ivan Mayorga, 18, of Anaheim; Adrian Castaneda, 19, of Anaheim; and Henry Diep Le, 19, of Garden Grove.

"They were part of a gang so we do have that," Walters said. "The victim was not and the elderly gentlemen was not."

Cristalinus was a married father of three sons who worked two jobs to make ends meet.

After the tragedy one of his grieving sons said he wasn't surprised his father tried to save someone.

"He had the biggest heart," said his son Ivan Cristalinas in a 2022 interview. "And it's safe to say that what he did is actually what describes him the most because he would go out of his way to help somebody."

Authorities say two of the suspects were arrested at residences in Orange County and the third was taken into custody at the Mexican border.

Walters said thousands of hours were dedicated to the investigation.

"I want to thank those investigators for never giving up," Walters said. "We know that no arrest will bring back the loved one but the investigators were determined to bring some justice to the family."