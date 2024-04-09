Google launches 'Find My Device' network for Android phones, tablets

It's now easier to find your Android smartphone now that Google's Find My Device app has launched.

The tool will let you locate compatible Android phones and tablets using features similar to those from Apple.

There are 5 ways to find your device:

Look on a map: You can pull up a map view to see where your item was last located. It will even give you directions if it's not nearby. Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones will appear on the map, even if they're off or if the battery is dead.

Listen for the sound: You can have your device play a sound to make it easier to find.

Light the way: You can find tracker tags by having it send an LED light-flash notification once you've spotted the location.

Locate devices nearby: If your item is nearby, tap "find nearby" to see its exact location. The shape of the item will fill in the closer you get to it.