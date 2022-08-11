Brush fire in Gorman shuts down Highway 138, spawns 'smokenado'

GORMAN, Calif. (KABC) -- A brush fire erupted Wednesday afternoon near Highway 138 in Gorman and quickly spread to 50 acres and even generated what appeared to be a "smokenado."

More than 200 firefighters battled the blaze, which was reported just after 4 p.m. along the 43800 block of Lancaster Road, near Quail Lake, according to authorities.

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station announced the blaze prompted a part of Highway 138 to shut down.

Water drops extinguished much of the flames, but large plumes of smoke billowed over the area. AIR7 HD captured a whirlwind of smoke rising from the fire, creating a "smokenado."

The so-called Sam Fire grew to 50 acres by 5:20 p.m. The Los Angeles County Fire Department reports no structures are currently threatened by the flames.

It's unknown what sparked the blaze.