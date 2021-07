GORMAN, Calif. (KABC) -- A brush fire erupted Sunday afternoon near the 5 Freeway in Gorman and quickly spread to about 200 acres, officials said, prompting evacuations and a massive response from firefighters.The so-called Tumbleweed Fire was reported shortly before 2 p.m. near Gorman Post Road and the southbound side of the freeway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.No injuries or structural damage were immediately reported.Evacuations are currently under way for the Gorman Park Area in Gorman, the Sheriff's Department said.The cause of the fire was unknown.