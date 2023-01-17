Police to give update after 6 killed in Goshen, CA shooting, including baby and teen

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office will be providing an update Tuesday on the shooting that left six people dead in Goshen.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. -- A California sheriff's office will be providing an update Tuesday on a shooting that left six people dead in Goshen.

A press conference will take place at the sheriff's office headquarters in Visalia, California at 4 p.m. EST.

It comes after deputies responded to a home on Harvest Avenue near Road 68 early Monday morning.

Investigators said at least two shooters went on a rampage, with the gunfire so intense it was initially called in as a potential active shooter.

Among the victims are 16-year-old Alissa Parraz and her 10-month-old son, Nycholas Nolan Parraz.

The teen was from northern California and had been living with her father's side of the family in Goshen for the last year.

Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said the shooting appears to be tied to gangs and possibly drugs and believes it's not a random act of violence.

He went on to describe it as being like a cartel-style execution.

