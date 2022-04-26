SWEDESBORO, N.J. -- A New Jersey company is recalling 120,000 pounds of ground beef due to a possible E. coli contamination, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service.
In a notice posted Monday, the agency announced that Lakeside Refrigerated Services, in Swedesboro, New Jersey, was recalling the beef after the issue was discovered during routine testing of imported products.
Officials said the items were shipped to retail locations nationwide, but there have been no confirmed reports of illness or adverse reactions due to the consumption of these products.
The products were sold under the brand names Nature's Reserve, Weis, Thomas Farms, and Tajima beef patties. The ground beef products were produced from Feb. 1, 2022, through April 8, 2022.
Officials are now concerned that some products may be in consumers' refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.
The products subject to recall have the establishment number "EST. 46841" inside the USDA mark of inspection.
120,000 pounds of ground beef recalled due to E. coli concerns
The products were sold under the brand names Nature's Reserve, Weis, Thomas Farms and Tajima beef patties.
RECALL
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News