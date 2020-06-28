Gov. Newsom orders bars to close in several counties including Los Angeles County

Gov. Newsom tweeted the order around Noon on Sunday, which also affects Fresno, Imperial, Kern, Kings, Los Angeles, San Joaquin, and Tulare counties.
In his Tweet, Gov. Newsom also recommended bars close in Contra Costa, Riverside, Sacramento, San Bernardino, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, Stanislaus and Ventura counties.
NEW: Due to the rising spread of #COVID19, CA is ordering bars to close in Fresno, Imperial, Kern, Kings, Los Angeles, San Joaquin, and Tulare, while recommending they close in Contra Costa, Riverside, Sacramento, San Bernardino, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, Stanislaus, & Ventura.— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 28, 2020
As most of California has moved into Phase 3 of reopening, the state started seeing COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations rise dramatically.
The Department of Public Health has a watch list of counties that are being monitored for worsening coronavirus trends. In each case, the state is working with local health departments to identify the source of the problem and provide assistance as needed.
On Friday, Newsom advised leaders in Imperial County to reinstate a stay-at-home order due to an uptick in COVID-19 cases there. The county, which is on the state's border with Mexico, is seeing an exceptionally high positivity rate, or the proportion of people being tested that return a positive result for COVID-19. The 14-day average positivity rate is approaching 23% in Imperial County, Newsom warned.
For reference, the seven-day positivity rate in California as a whole was 5.7%.
