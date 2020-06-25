Coronavirus California

WATCH TODAY: Gov. Gavin Newsom holds press conference amid California COVID-19 surge

By Alix Martichoux
SAN FRANCISCO -- Gov. Gavin Newsom is holding a press conference Thursday at noon with an update on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

We'll be streaming the press conference live here and on Facebook.

On Wednesday, the governor shared the number of new COVID-19 cases in California: from 4,230 on Sunday, to 5,019 on Monday and 7,149 on Tuesday. That's a 69% increase in new cases in just two days.

"We've seen a lot of those numbers are reflected in increases in the Bay Area," Newsom said. "That's part of the state that's moved last into this new phase. They have moved more slowly and now have experienced an increase in the last number of days. It's Alameda, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo." Los Angeles, Kings, Imperial, Riverside and San Bernardino counties also remain areas of concern, he said.

13 California counties where COVID-19 is getting worse

Even more serious is the trend when it comes to hospitalizations. The number of patients hospitalized with the virus has gone up 29% in just two weeks, from 3,177 to 4,095.

ICU hospitalizations are also on the rise: 18% in 14 days.

Gov. Gavin Newsom says he is prepared to "revert back" to more stringent coronavirus restrictions, if necessary, as California continues to see a rise in cases.



The governor admonished Californians for breaking from social distancing guidelines. He recently also said that he's prepared to "revert back" to stringent stay-at-home orders if necessary.

"I understand that we're all human," he said. "I deeply recognize that I have four children, and we are now moving past distance learning into the summer months. There's a deep desire for our children to have playdates ... to go back to some well semblance of normalcy, or you haven't seen your cousins, your aunts, your uncles, someone's birthday may come up and you may invite them over. Now all of a sudden you're mixing not in the same family or household.

"What's the point of bringing everyone together, if you can't honestly look them in the eye and say, 'I love you so much that I'm looking out for you?'"
