Newsom backing measure to let AZ abortion providers treat patients in California

Newsom's bill is a response to Arizona legislators reviving a Civil War-era law that essentially bans abortion.

Newsom's bill is a response to Arizona legislators reviving a Civil War-era law that essentially bans abortion.

Newsom's bill is a response to Arizona legislators reviving a Civil War-era law that essentially bans abortion.

Newsom's bill is a response to Arizona legislators reviving a Civil War-era law that essentially bans abortion.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom is introducing emergency legislation that allows Arizona abortion providers to treat patients in California.

He made the announcement on MSNBC over the weekend.

A near-total abortion ban, based on a Civil War-era law from 1864 - before Arizona was even a state - is expected to go back into effect there within weeks.

Republicans in Arizona already passed a ban after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

Newsom's bill will be introduced this week through the California Legislature's women's caucus. It would essentially allow Arizona providers to be quickly licensed to treat their patients in California.