Gov. Newsom to order curfew for most California counties, sources tell ABC7 News

The curfew will be in effect from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting Saturday, sources say, and the restrictions between those hours will be similar to the stay-at-home order that was in effect in March. The curfew is reportedly set to last four weeks.
California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly is holding a press conference at 3 p.m. where he's expected to formally announce the curfew.
We'll be streaming the press conference live at 3 p.m. Check back to watch and read updates.
MAP: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
On Monday, 40 counties were moved into more restrictive tiers as coronavirus cases continue to climb around the state.
Gov. Newsom also said he and health officials were considering "the notion of a curfew" and were reviewing studies from across the country to determine if they're effective to mitigate spread.
Since we last heard from Newsom and Ghaly Monday, COVID-19 cases have continued a steep climb in the state. More than 11,000 new cases were reported in California over the past 24 hours. Another 106 people have died as a result of the virus, bringing the state's death toll to 18,466.
VIDEO: How would a California curfew work? Doctor weighs in
This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.