WATCH TODAY: Gov. Gavin Newsom to give update on California's response to COVID-19, wildfires

Eighteen thousand firefighters are currently on the front lines of 27 major wildfires, which have burned more than 3.7 million acres across the state, including the Glass Fire in Napa County that exploded overnight, forcing thousands to evacuate from their homes.
Red Flag Warnings have been issued for parts of Northern and Southern California.
Amid the ongoing wildfires, California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly is also warning that there are "early signs" that coronavirus transmission is on the rise again.
More counties moved into less restrictive tiers last week in Gov. Newsom's four-tier, color-coded classification system.
Meanwhile, millions of Californians remain unemployed, and thousands still have not received benefits from the state. Newsom called the backlog of unemployment claims with the Employment Development Department (EDD) "unacceptable."
The EDD announced it would take a two-week reset period in which it will not accept new claims to clear the backlog and prevent fraud.
Newsom said the reset aims to make things right for Californians as frustration with the department grows.
As of Monday, more than 800,000 people have contracted COVID-19 in California, and 15,000 have died.