Education

Granada Hills Charter school crowned national academic decathlon champs second year in a row

The nine-member team scored more than 52,300 points to claim the title.
EMBED <>More Videos

LA school wins 9th national academic decathlon

GRANADA HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Granada Hills Charter school is celebrating after capturing its second straight national academic decathlon title.

The school's decathlon team won over the weekend -- its overall ninth national title.

The team scored more than 52,300 points to claim the title.

Coach Tyler Lee says his students worked hard all year, and demonstrated real determination and dedication.

The School's nine-member team included: Zainab Al-Atya, Lily Fairbank-Bermejo, Vivian Le, Anthony Mercado, Vanessa Miller, Elyssa Nguyen, Kira Pospeshil, Matthew Salcedo, Colby Sapera, Garrett Scott and Mason Wong.

"I'm very excited, very proud of all my teammates. We worked really hard all year," said Fairbank-Bermejo in a statement. "It's great to see the success that comes from all the hard work that we put in come to fruition.

This year's national decathlon competition focused on water topics.

"That we were learning about water, which is such a critical resource for us in California, made it that much more relevant to us all," Fairbank-Bermejo said.

The Academic Decathlon includes multiple-choice exams in each of its seven subjects, which include science, literature, art, music, social science, economics and math.

The competition also includes essays, speeches, fast-paced super quiz relay, and involves 10 events revolving around a central topic.

School officials say that the 2022-23 competition will focus on "The American Revolution and the New Nation."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationgranada hillslos angeleslos angeles countycompetitioneducationlos angelesschool competition
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Teen arrested in shooting death of 66-year-old at Cabazon outlet mall
Alec Baldwin describes 'Rust' shooting to authorities in new video
3 women, toddler attacked by family dogs in Pico Rivera
South Gate police detective killed in off-duty car crash
'American Idol' finalists cut to top 10
Johnny Depp recording warns of 'bloodbath' if arguments escalate
Federal judge grants pause on rollback to US border asylum limits
Show More
Chris Rock's mom addresses Will Smith slapping her son at the Oscars
Actor Cary Elwes recovering after rattlesnake bite in Malibu
Marymount California University in Rancho Palos Verdes to shut down
Workers at 2 SoCal Starbucks locations vote to form union
Man found shot to death in East LA; LASD seeks information from public
More TOP STORIES News