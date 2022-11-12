5 hospitalized in unknown condition after possible overdose in Granada Hills, LAFD says

GRANADA HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Five people were rushed to a hospital from an apartment building in Granada Hills Saturday for possible drug overdoses, authorities said.

Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched about 8 a.m. to the 16900 block of West Blackhawk Street, said Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The patients were a 26-year-old woman, two 30-year-old women, a 30 year-old man and a 40-year-old man, Prange said.

Their conditions were not immediately known.

It was unclear what substance was possibly involved in the incident.