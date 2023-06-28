WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Multi-vehicle crash in Granada Hills injures 6 people; 1 person is critical after extrication

KABC logo
Wednesday, June 28, 2023 8:15PM
Multi-vehicle crash in Granada Hills injures 6 people
EMBED <>More Videos

A multi-vehicle crash in Granada Hills has injured six people, one of whom had to be extricated on Tuesday.

GRANADA HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A multi-vehicle crash in Granada Hills has injured six people, one of whom had to be extricated on Wednesday.

AIR7HD got a glimpse of the wreckage on the 13200 block of N. Sepulveda Boulevard. At least two cars seemed to suffer serious damage from the collision.

The crash was reported around noon on Wednesday.

Three of the patients were transported to the hospital.

The person extricated is in critical condition and the other two are in serious condition.

The other three patients were treated at the scene.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for more details later.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW