Multi-vehicle crash in Granada Hills injures 6 people; 1 person is critical after extrication

A multi-vehicle crash in Granada Hills has injured six people, one of whom had to be extricated on Tuesday.

GRANADA HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A multi-vehicle crash in Granada Hills has injured six people, one of whom had to be extricated on Wednesday.

AIR7HD got a glimpse of the wreckage on the 13200 block of N. Sepulveda Boulevard. At least two cars seemed to suffer serious damage from the collision.

The crash was reported around noon on Wednesday.

Three of the patients were transported to the hospital.

The person extricated is in critical condition and the other two are in serious condition.

The other three patients were treated at the scene.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for more details later.

