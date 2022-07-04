Grand Park 4th of July Block Party returning to downtown LA after 2 cancellations

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=12016736" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> What is billed as California's longest-running Independence Day fireworks show will be held at the Rose Bowl, at the 96th annual AmericaFest Celebration.

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Grand Park's 4th of July Block Party will return to downtown Los Angeles Monday after being canceled each of the past two years because of the coronavirus pandemic.More than 30,000 people are expected for the free 5 1/2-hour event that will include a 15-minute fireworks show. Gates will open at 4 p.m. for the party described by organizers as being "geared for the whole family."The party will include music performances showcasing Los Angeles' global and diverse sounds, DJ sets, and spoken word recitals on two stages.The fireworks will be launched from the rooftop of The Music Center's Dorothy Chandler Pavilion beginning at 9 p.m., accompanied by a playlist by Rani de Leon, the director of performing arts at the Japanese American Cultural & Community Center.Attendees are welcome to bring their own food or purchase items from gourmet food trucks, including tacos, barbecue and hamburgers. Vegan options will also be available. Alcohol is not permitted and will not be sold at Grand Park.Parking for $9 is available at The Music Center and Walt Disney Concert Hall. Because of the large number of people expected, taking public transportation is highly encouraged.What is billed as California's longest-running Independence Day fireworks show will be held at the Rose Bowl, at the 96th annual AmericaFest Celebration. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m., with the celebration beginning at 6:30 p.m. with a 30-minute performance by the TNT motocross riders.Performances by pop singer Haylee Joe and versatile vocalist Tia Simone will follow at 7 and 7:30 p.m. The TNT motocross riders will perform again at 8:15 p.m., followed by a performance by country singing star Drake Milligan at 8:30 p.m. The fireworks show is set to begin at 9 p.m.The Rose Bowl parking lots will open at 1 p.m. and the Fun Zone at 2 p.m.General admission tickets are $20, while reserved seating is $40. Children 5 years old and under are admitted free to the general admission section and those 2 years old and under to the reserved admission section. General admission parking is $45 in advance and $55 on Monday. Preferred parking is $60 in advance and $70 on Monday.Marina del Rey's 20-minute fireworks show will begin at 9 p.m., synchronized to music played over loudspeakers at Burton Chace Park and Fisherman's Village.Fireworks shows are also scheduled at Six Flags Magic Mountain, Universal Studios Hollywood and the Hollywood Bowl. Fireworks will also follow the Los Angeles Dodgers-Colorado Rockies game at Dodger Stadium and the Los Angeles Galaxy-CF Montral Major League Soccer game at Dignity Health Sports Park.